Europe blames Russia for gas blast in Baltic Sea

Explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, prior to the discovery of anomalous leaks on two underwater natural gas pipelines.

Russia has denied culpability for the event, labeling it “international terrorism”.

Damage may be equivalent to one-third of Denmark’s yearly greenhouse gas emissions.

Following the “very suspicious” damage to the Nord Stream underwater pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the EU has stepped up security and threatened reprisal.

Although no official has openly blamed Russia for the explosions, an official from the West stated that the gas leaks were a very dangerous development and that Moscow was suspected to be behind the attack.

“On the pipes, it appears to be a grave situation. Under the condition of anonymity, a government official stated, “On the pipelines, clearly, this looks very serious. The multiple explosions at the same time – it’s very serious, and is going to have to be investigated.”

“It definitely looks highly suspicious, but I think we need to establish the facts and then attribute.”

Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission stated that intentional disruption would be handled with the “strongest possible response.”

“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated.

He continued: “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

However, the Kremlin blasted sabotage allegations as "predictable, stupid, and absurd."

A Danish official cautioned that according to one calculation, the damage may be equivalent to one-third of Denmark’s yearly greenhouse gas emissions.

The chairman of the Danish Energy Agency, Kristoffer Bottzauw, stated that the three leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines account for around 32% of yearly Danish carbon dioxide emissions.

In 2020, Denmark emitted roughly 45 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

According to allegations in the newspaper Tagesspiegel, German authorities stated that the damage might be “destroyed forever.”

The occurrence occurs at a time when the continent is battling devastating energy and cost-of-living issues, which have already resulted in massive reductions in gas and electricity usage by the state and by individual homes, as the EU strives to achieve energy independence from Russia.

Explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, prior to the discovery of anomalous leaks on two underwater natural gas pipelines stretching 1,230 kilometers (780 miles) from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

Three leaks were discovered on the natural gas-filled Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are not transporting the fuel to Europe.

According to analysts, the pipelines are unlikely to be able to transport gas to Europe this winter due to the damage, even if the political will existed to bring them online.

Monday morning found the first explosion southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

The magnitude of the second, more powerful explosion northeast of the island that night was similar to a magnitude 2.3 earthquake. Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish seismic stations also detected the explosions.

Mr. Borrell stated that the EU will support any probe into the damage and “will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security.”

Also attributing the leaks on the Nord Stream pipes to acts of sabotage, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg stated that he had discussed the safety of key infrastructure in NATO countries with the Danish defense minister.

Discussed the sabotage on the NorthStream pipelines with defense minister Morten Badskov,” he said on Twitter.

“We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in Nato countries.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated, “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions – not accidents.”

But she said, “there is no information indicating who could be behind it”.

Ms. Frederiksen denied that the incident constituted an attack against Denmark, stating that the leaks occurred in international waters.

