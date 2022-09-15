Family pays tribute to teenager killed in car accident in Bedlinog

Jac Thomas died at the scene of the crash in Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was riding a KTM motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Mr Thomas was described by his family as a devoted friend, son, and brother.

Mr Thomas was described by his family as a devoted friend, son, and brother who was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Advertisement “It’s fair to say he lived life in the fast lane and squeezed every bit of fun and joy out of it that he could,” they said in a statement.

Advertisement “He was just starting to find his way in life and was looking forward to what the next chapter was going to bring. He had recently found happiness in a new relationship and we were so pleased to see how much joy this brought him.

“Jac is going to be deeply missed by all those who knew him and we as a family have found great comfort in the kind words and support from the whole community.” Advertisement Also Read Eleven migrants die in recent maritime accident in Tunisia Tunisia's coastguard saved 14 people after the boat, which was carrying 37...