Fatalities reach 16 dead as Uganda heavy rains trigger landslides

At least 16 people have been killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in western Uganda.

The disaster’s location in Kasese district lies in the foothills of Rwenzori mountains that border the DRC.

After a protracted drought, severe rains have descended on parts of Uganda since July.

Advertisement

According to tweets from the Uganda Red Cross, a landslide early on Wednesday triggered by heavy rains in the Kasese district on Tuesday night killed at least 16 persons in western Uganda.

According to the red cross, women and children made up the majority of the bodies found. Irene Nakasiita, a representative for the red cross, tweeted that six further individuals were hurt and were being treated at a nearby hospital.

To find survivors, rescuers have been digging through the muck. The disaster’s location in Kasese district, which lies in the foothills of the Rwenzori mountains that border the Democratic Republic of the Congo, makes it vulnerable to landslides, particularly during the rainy season.

After a protracted drought, severe rains have descended on parts of Uganda since late July, resulting in flooding, fatalities, and the devastation of infrastructure, crops, and homes.

At least 24 persons were murdered in the eastern Ugandan district of Mbale in July due to flooding brought on by torrential rains.

In the months of August through December, the nation’s weather agency had issued a warning that it would experience exceptionally heavy rains that would be harmful and recommended residents of hilly areas to be cautious or seek refuge elsewhere.

Advertisement

Although the entire nation is susceptible to natural disasters, several areas of Uganda are vulnerable to floods after intense rainfall.

According to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, floods and landslides in Uganda’s eastern and western regions have affected more than 300,000 people. According to the study, 65,000 individuals are thought to have been relocated.

Also Read Uganda woman passenger arrested for smuggling drugs at Karachi airport KARACHI: A foreign woman passenger was arrested at the airport for attempting...