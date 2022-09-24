Five men charged by police in Leicester disorder

Police say that 47 people have been arrested in the past month.

The youngest was 15 years old and the oldest was 69. So far, eight of them have been charged, and two have already been sentenced.

It comes at a time when some Hindus and Muslims in Leicester are upset with each other.

Five more men have been charged with making trouble in Leicester.

All of them were arrested in the days and weeks before September 17, when hundreds of people got into a big fight.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said that the police, community leaders, religious leaders, and the local government were all working together “to figure out what’s going on.”

“We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said. “The best way to do that is to deal with the real problems in our community.”

These five men have now been charged:

Paresh Pravin is 25 years old and lives on Langford Way in Leicester. After being arrested on September 6, he is being charged with driving under the influence.

Akshay Jiva, age 27, from Leicester’s Rotherby Avenue. He was arrested on September 7 and is being charged with having a weapon that could hurt someone.

Aslan Ibrahim lives at 28 Canon Street in Leicester, UK. After being arrested on September 7, he is being charged with making threats to kill.

Rahul Manikane is 21 and lives in Leicester on Clevedon Crescent. He was arrested on September 10 and is being charged with drunk driving.

Sanket Dansukh, age 26, lives on Leicester’s Mornington Street. He was arrested on September 11 and is being charged with having a weapon that could hurt someone.

People said that the police should have arrested people at the scene of the chaos last weekend, but Mr. Nixon has said before that doing so would have taken officers off the streets.

He said that a 50-person investigation team was looking at CCTV footage, video from officers’ body cameras, and other pictures sent to police.

“At this point, we have 158 crimes and over 6,000 hours of body-worn, CCTV, and social media videos to look at,” he said.

