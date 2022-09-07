Mark Ayres fired more than 2,000 rounds.

Mark Ayres fired more than 2,000 rounds from his Soviet-made PK machine gun amid intense firefights with Russian soldiers on the first day of the counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

One of only three foreigners on the team, the former British soldier is helping a Ukrainian military reconnaissance unit in the fight to recover Kherson’s southern sector.

Ayres, 48, told CNN that there was a lot of shelling and that the battle was really fierce. We put up a fierce fight and occupied the Russian positions that we were supposed to occupy.

On the second day of the counteroffensive, Ayres and four other members of his unit were wounded by shrapnel in their left legs.

Although there have been deaths on the front lines, he claimed that Ukrainian forces are still moving forward on the ground, albeit slowly.

We don’t have the resources to launch a major blitzkrieg with tons of artillery and armor, so it will be a grueling, sluggish battle that is fought meter by meter and position by position, according to Ayres. Therefore, we must act wisely and endeavor to accomplish our goals with the fewest number of casualties possible.

The offensive has so far resulted in the Ukrainians claiming to have captured a small number of communities in the Kherson region, gains that UK intelligence officials claimed were probably made with “some degree of tactical surprise.”

Ayres, a native of London, has been battling alongside Michael Zafer Ronin, a former US marine who was hurt last week at the commencement of the counteroffensive and sustained shrapnel wounds to his head, stomach, and hand.

They first came into contact while fighting with Kurdish fighters in Syria. Currently, they are making a full recovery at Odessa’s hospitals on southern Ukraine’s troubled Black Sea coast.

Kansas native Zafer Ronin, 34, claimed that while the Ukrainian military’s morale is still “pretty strong” on the frontlines, the adversary Russian forces “look a bit unprofessional and chaotic.”

The two guys initially joined as volunteers and eventually obtained three-year contracts to serve in the Ukrainian army as paid soldiers.

Ayres claimed that the spirit of the Ukrainian people “motivated” him to join the battle.

It was indecisive, according to Ayres. It was an unwarranted assault on a sovereign nation. He went on to say that he has “absolutely no sympathy” for the Russian military.

Their biggest problem on the battlefield is that they are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian adversaries. According to Ayres, the frontline soldiers have ample access to small arms and ammunition but lack big weapons like artillery and tanks.

Only a small number of weapons provided by the US and NATO, such as HIMARS, Howitzers, and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, have proven effective in this conflict; yet, they are insufficient to match their adversaries’ firepower.

Because of their better weaponry and armor, which is what makes it so much harder, Ayres added, “They simply keep on pounding us with it.” “Our attacks are more targeted but also more constrained.”

According to Ukrainian officials, the offensive was “an purposely systematic operation to damage Russian soldiers and logistics, rather than one aimed at swiftly recapturing huge swathes of terrain,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Saturday.

