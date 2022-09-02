Former White House counsel testifies before a grand jury

Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin are the most high-profile witnesses to appear before the grand jury.

The grand jury is investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It’s investigating an alleged conspiracy to change the results of the 2020 election.

Pat Cipollone, the White House attorney during Trump’s presidency, appeared in federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

Thomas Windom, the main prosecutor investigating a failed endeavor by former President Donald Trump’s allies to change the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of false electors to the U.S. National Archives, received Cipollone and his attorney Michael Purpura in the hallway.

According to a Reuters witness, they went to the third floor, where the grand jury meets.

Former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin was also scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington later Friday. He and Cipollone were summoned earlier this year to testify to appear as witnesses.

The two guys are the most high-profile witnesses to appear before the grand jury to date. Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, Pence's top attorney, are among those who have testified. The grand jury, which meets every Friday in the federal courthouse in Washington, is reportedly investigating the fake electors conspiracy. Electors are those chosen to formally cast a state's electoral votes in the Electoral College system used in presidential elections in the United States. Multiple hearings of the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee investigating the attack on the United States Capitol have focused on the fake elector scheme. Rusty Bowers, the Republican speaker of the Arizona state House, told the panel that Trump and his close advisers, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and adviser John Eastman, pressured him to reject the election results. Bowers turned down their plea. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Justice Department took Eastman's phone and searched its contents. It has also seized the phones of Republican congressman Scott Perry, a Trump supporter, and Jeffrey Clark, a former top Justice Department lawyer who tried to promote a plan that included urging Georgia state lawmakers to convene a new session and submit alternate slates of electors based on the false premise of voter fraud. The Justice Department has issued grand jury subpoenas to a number of people who may have knowledge of the endeavor to submit the fraudulent slates, as well as some of the people who signed the bogus certificates themselves, in recent months. The subpoenas want copies of records pertaining to "any effort, plan, or attempt to act as an elector in support of Donald J. Trump and/or Mike R. Pence." They are also looking for copies of conversations between potential voters and federal government workers or Trump employees or agents, as well as communications with a large number of people, including Giuliani, who encouraged Trump's fraudulent accusations of election fraud, and Eastman.