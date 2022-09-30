German embassies see surges in visa enquiries from Russians

Iran regrets Ukraine’s decision to cut ties over drones
Germany’s embassies in neighbouring countries have seen an increase in visa requests from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, according to a source in the German foreign ministry on Friday.
“We can confirm a significant increase in the number of enquiries sent to our foreign missions in the region, particularly via e-mail and phone,” a source told Reuters.
People were going to embassies in person in some cases.
According to Der Spiegel, German missions in Yerevan, Astana, Tbilisi, Baku, and Minsk have received thousands of requests for entry permits to Germany since President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation on September 21.
