German embassies see surges in visa enquiries from Russians

Germany’s embassies in countries neighbouring Russia see a surge in visa enquiries from Russian citizens.

Source: E-mail and telephone enquiries for entry permits have seen a sharp increase.

President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilisation of Russian troops in Ukraine on Sept. 21.

Germany’s embassies in neighbouring countries have seen an increase in visa requests from Russian citizens since partial mobilisation for the war in Ukraine began in their home country, according to a source in the German foreign ministry on Friday.

“We can confirm a significant increase in the number of enquiries sent to our foreign missions in the region, particularly via e-mail and phone,” a source told Reuters.

People were going to embassies in person in some cases.

According to Der Spiegel, German missions in Yerevan, Astana, Tbilisi, Baku, and Minsk have received thousands of requests for entry permits to Germany since President Vladimir Putin ordered the partial mobilisation on September 21.

