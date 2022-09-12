German weapons have an impact in eastern Ukraine says Scholz

Germany provided “very efficient weapons that are making a difference right now in the current battle” in eastern Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has refused to deliver Marder or Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Germany will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as that is necessary”.

Germany provided “very efficient weapons that are making a difference right now in the current battle” in eastern Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Berlin on Monday.

“What we have delivered with our Gepard anti-aircraft tank, the self-propelled Howitzer 2000, the multiple rocket launcher MARS, are the weapons that are actually contributing to the fact that it is now also possible in the eastern battle to change the results as we see it at the moment,” Scholz said.

He stated that Germany has committed to delivering the Iris-T air defence system to Ukraine and that the country has decided to order more of these systems.

Despite Kyiv’s increasing demand for modern battle tanks, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has refused to deliver Marder or Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or battle tanks so far,”

During a panel discussion on Germany’s national security strategy at the German Council on Foreign Relations, Lambrecht elaborated (DGAP).

The minister stated that Germany had delivered weapon systems such as the Howitzer-2000 that required training, but that it was urgent to deliver “Soviet-designed tanks that can be used for immediate combat in Ukraine.”

Germany will not act unilaterally, but the German Chancellor has stated that Germany will continue to support Ukraine “for as long as that is necessary.”

