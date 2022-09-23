Advertisement
  Germany says it will accept Russian refugees
Germany says it will accept Russian refugees

  • Many Russians who are now being called up do not want to take part in this war either.
  • This is a good sign, the German Chancellor’s spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.
  • Germany took in 438 Russians through a programme that is supposed to protect dissidents, journalists, and scientists.
Germany is giving off the impression that the nation is willing to take in Russians who are currently attempting to flee the country.

“Many Russians who are now being called up do not want to take part in this war either. This is a good sign,” the German Chancellor’s spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told reporters during a regular news briefing. “A way must be left open for Russians to come to Europe and also to Germany.”

He also said that EU member states must find a “viable solution” for how to deal with Russians who don’t want to follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders for “partial mobilisation.” He said that each objector’s reasons must be looked into before asylum is given.

On Thursday, Germany’s foreign and interior ministries said that people fleeing Russia could apply for asylum in Germany.

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser as saying, “Deserters who face serious repression can usually get international protection in Germany.”

Germany took in 438 Russians through a programme that is supposed to protect dissidents, journalists, and scientists. In April, procedures were changed so that “conscientious objection is usually a reason for protection,” said Maximilian Kall, a spokesperson for the interior minister.

We don’t yet know how many Russians have asked for asylum.

