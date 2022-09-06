Greece intends to build fence along land border with Turkey

Greece intends to extend its fence along its northern border with Turkey by 140 kilometres.

The 40-kilometer fence was first built in 2012, and was last extended in 2021.

Tens of thousands of asylum seekers attempted to enter the European Union through Greece in 2015 and 2016.

Advertisement

Greece intends to build a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to keep migrants out, according to its citizen protection minister on Tuesday.

Takis Theodorikakos stated during a visit to the Evros region that the 40-kilometer fence would be extended by another 140 kilometres.

The fence, which was first built in 2012, was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum seekers attempted to enter the European Union through Greece’s northern border, when Turkey declared that it would no longer prevent them from doing so.

Greece and Turkey, historic rivals as well as NATO allies, have been at odds in recent years over a variety of issues, including migration and energy resources.

In 2015 and 2016, Greece was at the epicentre of Europe’s migration crisis, with a million refugees fleeing war and poverty in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan arriving primarily via Turkey.

The number of arrivals has dropped dramatically since then, but Greek authorities have recently stated that they have stopped a significant number of people from entering.

Advertisement

According to police data, authorities arrested 7,484 refugees and migrants in the first seven months of the year, 3,554 of whom were in Evros.

According to Theorodikakos, the project’s goal is to send a clear message about Greece’s determination “against those who invest in human suffering to serve hidden interests” and “against those who weaponize migration in an attempt to blackmail Europe.”

In addition, the conservative government intends to hire 250 border guards and upgrade its surveillance systems in the region.

Also Read Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece over airspace violations Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Greece of "occupying" Aegean Sea islands....