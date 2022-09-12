Advertisement
Gunmen attack the convoy of a Nigerian senator, kills five aides

  • Gunmen attack convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s aides in southeastern Anambra state.
  • Unknown gunmen have carried out a string of attacks on politicians, security forces, and government targets in the region.
  • The government blames separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra for the attacks.
Gunmen in Nigeria killed five aides, including security personnel, during an attack on a Nigerian senator’s convoy in southeastern Anambra state on Sunday evening, according to the senator’s spokesman on Monday.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy was attacked in Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Anambra’s Njikoka local government area, but he escaped unharmed because he was traveling in a bullet-proof vehicle, according to spokesman Kameh Ogbonna.

Ogbonna stated that he and Ubah were in the same car at the time of the attack, which he described as an assassination attempt.

The police department stated that they were investigating the incident and would provide an update later.

Unknown gunmen have carried out a string of attacks on politicians, security forces, and government targets in the southeast, where separatists are pushing for independence.

The government blames the attacks and other criminal activities in the region on the outlawed separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). IPOB denies the charge and claims that it seeks to achieve its goals through nonviolent means.

