Head of Lukoil oil firm, died after “falling from a hospital window.”

The chairman of Russia’s Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, died after falling from a hospital window.

He is the most recent high-profile business executive to perish in mysterious circumstances.

The chairman of Russia’s Lukoil oil giant, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, according to reports.

The company confirmed Ravil Maganov, death but only stated that Maganov, 67, had “died following a severe illness.”

According to Russian media, he was being treated at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital when he died of his injuries.

Maganov is the most recent high-profile business executive to perish in mysterious circumstances.

Authorities said they were working at the scene to determine how he died. According to sources, he fell out of a sixth-floor window and later committed suicide, according to Tass.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Lukoil board of directors called for an end to the conflict as soon as possible, expressing sympathy to victims of “this tragedy.”

Vagit Alekperov, its billionaire president, resigned in April after the UK sanctioned him in response to the invasion.

In recent months, several Russian energy oligarchs have died in unusual circumstances:

In April, the body of millionaire Novatek former manager Sergei Protosenya was discovered in a Spanish villa with his wife and daughter.

In April, a former vice-president of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was discovered dead in his Moscow flat with his wife and daughter.

Alexander Subbotin, a former Lukoil tycoon, died of heart failure in May, reportedly after seeking alternative treatment from a shaman.

Lukoil is Russia’s largest private corporation. According to the company’s statement, it grew into one of the world’s largest energy companies thanks to Maganov’s managerial skills.

He began working for the private oil company in 1993 and took over as chairman two years ago.