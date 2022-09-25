Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen and his four followers on trail of fund raising assist

Hong Kong cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-Kiun walks on St Peter’s square after a pre-conclave meeting on March 6, 2013 at the Vatican – AFP

Cardinal Joseph Zen is one of the highest-ranking Catholic clerics in Asia.

Zen and four others will stand trial for their roles in running a fund to assist those arrested during protests.

Zen’s group served as trustees of a now-defunct fund that helped those arrested during Hong Kong’s democracy protests.

On Monday, a 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal and four fellow democracy supporters will stand trial for their roles in running a fund to assist those arrested during anti-government protests.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of the highest-ranking Catholic clerics in Asia, was initially detained earlier this year under a national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong to repress dissent.

His arrest for “collusion with foreign forces” sent shock waves throughout the city’s Catholic community and reignited criticism of the Vatican’s warming relations with Beijing, including from senior clerics.

The police have not yet charged Zen with a national security crime, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Instead, he and his co-defendants, including activist and singer Denise Ho and veteran human rights attorney Margaret Ng, are being prosecuted for the lesser offense of failing to register their defense fund as a society.

They face a fine of up to HK$10,000 (US$1,274) but no jail time if convicted. All have entered not-guilty pleas.

The Vatican has remained silent on Zen’s arrest, stating only that it is concerned and “following the development of the situation.”

Pope Francis When asked about Zen’s arrest earlier this month, I declined to comment but stated that he was determined to continue dialogue with Beijing.

The prosecution of Zen occurs at a delicate time for the Vatican, which is attempting to renew its controversial agreement with Beijing regarding the appointment of bishops in China later this year.

Zen was extremely critical of the agreement, labeling it a “sellout” of China’s underground Catholics.

“We abandoned him”

German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is one of the most senior Catholic clergymen to criticize the Vatican’s response to Zen’s arrest.

Mueller told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero earlier this month, “We abandoned him,” expressing his disappointment that a recent consistory — a gathering of cardinals in Rome — did not speak in support of Zen.

“I would not want the silence of the consistory over Bishop Zen to reveal the fact that this cardinal will be sacrificed on the altar of reason, to defend and implement the diplomatic agreement with Beijing. I foresee this risk and I feel pain, “he added.

Three years ago, Zen’s group served as trustees of a now-defunct fund that assisted in covering the legal and medical expenses of those arrested during massive and sometimes violent democracy protests.

China reacted to these demonstrations with a severe crackdown on dissent.

Dozens of civil society organizations have disbanded, and the majority of the city’s most prominent democracy activists are either in jail or have fled abroad.

Several organizations, including the alliance that used to organize the city’s annual Tiananmen crackdown vigils, have been prosecuted for funding and registration irregularities, despite having operated for years without incident.

The government of Hong Kong asserts that prosecutors are simply following the law.

Critics assert that a form of “lawfare” has been employed to stifle dissenting voices and entangle them in costly legal battles.

The “612 Humanitarian Relief Fund” of Zen is accused of failing to register as required by the Societies Ordinance, a colonial-era law from 1911.

The fund disbanded after the national security police demanded operational details, including donor and recipient information.

The investigation was initiated on May 10 when one of the defendants, cultural studies scholar Hui Po-keung, was detained at Hong Kong’s airport as he attempted to depart for a position in Europe.

