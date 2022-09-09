Hottest summer of Europe’s history breaks all records

August in Europe was “significantly” the warmest on record.

According to data from EU satellite monitoring, this summer was the warmest on record in Europe. The previous record for temperature was broken in June, July, and August due to a string of intense heatwaves and a protracted drought.

According to statistics from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, August in Europe was “significantly” the warmest on record.

Globally, the researchers claim August was the third warmest yet recorded.

Anyone who endured the extreme heat throughout the continent this summer will not be surprised that a significant temperature record has been broken.

Copernicus statistics show that both the summer as a whole and the month of August set new records this year.

The summer exceeded the previous record, which was only set last year, by 0.4C.

August 2018 was shockingly 0.8C warmer than August 2017.

“An intense series of heatwaves across Europe paired with unusually dry conditions, have led to a summer of extremes with records in terms of temperature, drought and fire activity in many parts of Europe, affecting society and nature in various ways,” said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist with the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"The data shows that we've not only had record August temperatures for Europe but also for summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old."