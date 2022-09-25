Advertisement
Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men

Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men

Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men

Hounslow hit-and-run injures 4 men

  • Four men have been left in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in west London.
  • The men, who are all in their 20s, were struck by a Nissan Qashqai in the early hours of Sunday.
  • The driver of the car did not stop at the scene of the incident.
After being struck by a vehicle in west London, four men have been left in critical condition as a result of the incident.

On Sunday at 02:43 British Summer Time, officers were called to Taunton Avenue in Hounslow after receiving reports of a car that had been in a collision with four pedestrians.

The males, who were all in their 20s, were all brought to hospitals, with two of them being characterised as being in a life-threatening situation and the other men having injuries that would change their lives forever, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the car, according to the officers, did not stop at the scene of the accident.

A short while later, officers in Hounslow discovered the vehicle, which turned out to be a Nissan Qashqai.

According to the police, there are still ongoing investigations to locate the driver.

Cordons set up by the police are still in place in and around the Kingsley Road area of Hounslow.

The event is not being investigated as potentially related to terrorism, according to the officers.

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


