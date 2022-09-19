House set to vote on new bipartisan bill to prevent another Jan. 6 shutdown

Legislation aims to prevent future attempts to overturn elections.

It would clarify that the vice president has “no authority or discretion” to reject official state electoral slates.

Measure takes a different approach than the Senate’s version, which is scheduled for markup later this month.

A bipartisan pair on the Jan. 6 committee is drafting legislation to prevent future attempts to overturn elections, and House leaders hope to vote on it this week.

The bill, introduced by Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., focuses on modernising the Electoral Count Act, an antiquated law that governs the counting of electoral votes that former President Donald Trump and his supporters attempted to exploit to stay in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Cheney and Lofgren stated in an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday evening that the bill would have four components.

It would state that the vice president has “no authority or discretion to reject official state electoral slates, to materially delay the count, or to issue procedural rulings that have such an effect.”

It would raise the threshold for objecting to electoral votes from one member of each chamber to one-third of each; it would state unequivocally that “governors must transmit lawful election results to Congress,” granting presidents the right to sue in federal court to ensure that.

It would also make it illegal for states to change their election rules retroactively after an election.

The bill will be introduced on Monday and reviewed by the Rules Committee on Tuesday. Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., informed members last week that the bill could be considered by the full House this week.

In the op-ed, Cheney and Lofgren wrote, “Our proposal is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed.” “We are excited to collaborate with our colleagues in the House and Senate to achieve this goal.”

The bill differs from the Senate version, which is the result of months of bipartisan negotiations and is scheduled for a committee markup later this month. The Senate bill, for example, would require one-fifth of each chamber to force a vote to object to electors.

