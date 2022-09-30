Commission on Human Rights says it is “closely monitoring” allegations against Michael Cohen.

Cohen was long a gatekeeper in New York’s gay nightlife scene.

Nine men have accused him of unwanted sexual conduct, eight of discrimination.

Advertisement

The Commission on Human Rights of New York City says it is “closely monitoring” allegations of sexual misconduct and racial discrimination against Michael J. Cohen, a longtime gatekeeper in the city’s gay nightlife scene.

Nine men accused Cohen last month of a variety of unwanted sexual behaviour, including allegations that he groped or pressured men to have sex or send nude photos. Furthermore, it is reported that eight people accused Cohen or Motel 23, the New York gay bar Cohen owns, of treating some men of colour and women differently than white men, including charging them more to enter. Cohen denied the allegations of misconduct and bias.

“The Commission is aware of these allegations, as they have been raised by internal and external sources,” said Jose Rios Lua, the Commission on Human Rights’ executive director of communications and marketing, in an email. “We take every allegation seriously and are keeping a close eye on this situation.”

Also Read MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says, the FBI took his phone MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says FBI seized his phone. Lindell is a...

Rios Lua confirmed by phone that his statement included all of Cohen’s allegations, as well as allegations about Motel 23 and other nightclubs where Cohen previously hosted parties.

Rios Lua also stated in the email that he was unable to say whether the commission had launched an investigation. “We are unable to confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations because disclosure could jeopardise the agency’s law enforcement mission,” he explained.

Advertisement

“There is no investigation into Mr. Cohen or Motel 23,” said Rebecca Kaufman, Cohen’s attorney, in a statement. Mr. Cohen would welcome the identification of anonymous sources who falsely accused him, as well as the opportunity to confront them in court — no one should be subjected to the guilt-before-innocence presumption that he has faced.”

Motel 23 announced its closure for renovations in late July; it has yet to reopen.

Also Read FBI cites obstruction in Trump Florida house search Investigators said that top-secret files and newspapers and magazines were kept at...