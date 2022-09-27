Humanitarian crisis in Haiti

A protracted gang, economic, and political crisis has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Haiti’s UN ambassador, a protracted gang, economic, and political crisis has caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Helen La Lime, the nation’s food security has been shaken by weeks of violence and attacks on food aid facilities.

Businesses have shut down in protest of the poor circumstances, and transportation services are not operating.

Numerous people are requesting the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

After he declared an end to government fuel subsidies on September 11 and as a result, gasoline and diesel prices skyrocketed, and civil unrest spread over the island.

Since then, Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital, has become the focal point of increasingly violent protests and looting.

Ms. La Lime reported to the UN Security Council on Monday that several attacks on local UN Food Program warehouses resulted in the loss of around 2,000 tonnes of food aid, valued at close to $5 million (£4.6 million).

She stated that during the course of the following month, “that would have jointly supported up to 200,000 of the most vulnerable Haitians.”

The executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), Valerie Guarnieri, who was present at the conference, stated: “The situation in Haiti has regrettably reached new levels of despair.”

40% of the population is dependent on food assistance to exist, and inflation has reached its highest point in ten years, according to her.

As 1.3 million people are currently experiencing a state of emergency owing to the situation, Ms. Guarnieri continued by predicting that food security will continue to deteriorate this year.

The root of Haiti’s issues are criminal gangs, and ongoing gang warfare has resulted in hundreds of fatalities and thousands of displaced people.

Since a conflict broke out on July 8 between two criminal groups known as G9 and G-Pèp, rates of gang violence, which had already soared since the killing of President Jovenel Mossé by mercenaries a year prior, have reached horrifying new heights.

However, despite a few “isolated occurrences,” violence in Haiti was “largely under control,” according to Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus, and tranquility had returned to several areas of the island.

Mr. Geneus requested that Haiti receive “strong support” from the international community during the summit so that the police can confront armed gangs.

