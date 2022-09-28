Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hurricane Ian upgrades to Category 4 as it reaches Florida

Hurricane Ian upgrades to Category 4 as it reaches Florida

Articles
Advertisement
Hurricane Ian upgrades to Category 4 as it reaches Florida

Hurricane Ian upgrades to Category 4 as it reaches Florida

Advertisement
  • Hurricane Ian strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward Florida.
  • Maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, with higher gusts, around 8 a.m. ET.
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis warns residents it’s too late to evacuate Charlotte County, Florida.
Advertisement

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approached Florida on Wednesday, with the storm’s centre expected to make landfall on the state’s west coast as early as late morning or early afternoon.

Around 8 a.m. ET, maximum sustained winds were near 155 mph, with higher gusts. That is only 2 mph short of being upgraded to Category 5.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning of “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding in the Florida Peninsula,” with millions of people ordered to evacuate.

It is unclear where Ian will make landfall, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday that the forecast track showed it hitting Charlotte County, warning residents that it was too late to evacuate.

Meanwhile, residents across Cuba have been left without power as a result of Ian’s sweeping outages.

Also Read

‘Tornado’ in western Germany injures 30: police
‘Tornado’ in western Germany injures 30: police

BERLIN: A "tornado" struck the western German city of Paderborn on Friday,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story