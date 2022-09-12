IAEA chief settles last working reactor at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Cold shutdown of reactor number 6, the ultimate reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

International nuclear energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday confirmed the cold shutdown of reactor number 6, the ultimate reactor at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that had been operational.

“At the instant , the plant is in cold pack up and we have been able to stabilize it,” Grossi said at a press conference in Vienna.

Grossi explained that Unit 6 went into “island mode,” providing low level power input to the plant but that that wasn’t sustainable.

Grossi unlocked the news conference by saying that his two primary concerns are that the shelling lasts, and that there is clearly ongoing concern of any direct influence on the reactors and related facilities, in particular the spent fuel areas which could have serious penalties.

The other main unease is the lack of external power into the plant, that is vital to continue processes.

When complete by reporters about whether Ukraine would keep all the devices in cold shutdown for safety motives, Grossi said that self-governing of the reactors being in cold-shutdown, with the external power episodic, the plant could still face a nuclear chance.

He said recurrently that it was up to Ukraine whether or not to keep the devices in that mode, saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky careful the plant’s operations “very important” as part of their national electrical network.

