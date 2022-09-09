IAEA warns, cessation of shelling in area of the Zaporizhzhia plant

IAEA director urges an immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“Little likelihood” of reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Grossi has called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security zone.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director issued an urgent warning, urging an immediate cessation of shelling in the area surrounding the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to the risk of a “nuclear accident.”

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, a “serious situation” developed after the power infrastructure feeding the city of Enerhodar, which houses the plant operators and their families, was destroyed by shelling.

The shelling has caused a total power outage in the city, with no running water, power, or sewage.

“Given the increased and continued shelling, there is little likelihood of re-establishing reliable offsite power to the ZNPP, especially as the shelling continually and repeatedly damages the power infrastructure,” Grossi said.

Without confidence in the restoration of offsite power, the operator is considering shutting down the plant’s only remaining operational reactor, which would leave the entire facility completely reliant on emergency diesel generators, he explained.

Grossi has once again called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security zone.

