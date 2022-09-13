If a man scrawled “not my King” on a blank piece of paper, he would be arrested

Near the Houses of Parliament, a lawyer held up a blank sheet of paper and was warned he ran the possibility of being jailed if he scrawled “not my King.”

Paul Powlesland, 36, claimed that he entered the capital on Monday as a result of allegations that police were allegedly targeting demonstrators who were expressing their right to “freedom of speech.”

Campaigners have branded the incarceration of anti-monarchy protesters after the Queen’s death “very disturbing” and a “affront to democracy.”

Since King Charles’ declaration, at least three people have been detained on suspicion of public order and peace violations, including a heckler who called Prince Andrew a “sick old man.”

Part of Mr. Powlesland’s conversation with the Westminster police officer was captured on camera and posted online.

“Why would you need my information?”

‘ I wanted to make sure you didn’t have any bail conditions,’ the officer added after hearing him pose the question.

“You indicated you were going to write something on it, surrounding the King, that would upset people,” he said. It might irritate someone.

Who will that offend, you ask?

Mr. Powlesland enquired.

I don’t know, maybe it offends someone,” the cop said.

Stuart Cundy, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Met, acknowledged knowledge of the video and emphasised that protesters “certainly have a right to protest.”

He continued, “We have been and will continue to make this plain to all police participating in the exceptional policing operation that is now in place.

However, because so many people have flocked to the Capital to express their condolences for the passing of Her Late Majesty the Queen, the vast majority of contacts between officers and the general public at this time have been positive.

Mr. Powlesland gave the following explanation for why he went to the demonstration: “I actually couldn’t risk arrest since I’m due to be in tribunal.” I so decided to bring a piece of blank paper down there.

Although Mr. Powlesland was not detained, he claimed that the encounter just made him feel worse.

It seems like a very strange period, he continued, “when there does seem to be… utilizing the respect that is due to the Queen and her death, as a method of silencing any criticism over Charles’s succession.”

I’m not actually a republican, or I wasn’t until this week, he continued. Like the majority of Britons, I had a hazy ambivalence for the monarchy. However, this week’s events have turned me into a republican.

