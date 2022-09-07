If the US does not authorise more flights, United Airlines will drop JFK service

United Airlines is flying just twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK.

The airline has been working to pursue additional takeoff and landing authorizations through the FAA.

The FAA said it must consider airspace capacity and runway capacity to assess how changes would affect flights at nearby airports.

Advertisement

United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it will stop operating to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) in October if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not approve of new flights for the airline.

According to an email sent by United to staff members on Tuesday that was seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week to request that he enhance capacity at JFK.

After restarting service in 2021, United will only operate flights twice daily from JFK, the busiest airport in the New York area, to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Also Read Runaway feline found at JFK air terminal after a couple of weeks A feline that got away from a transporter while being stacked onto...

United said in its email that it would have to cease operations at JFK starting at the end of October if it was unable to secure extra allocations for several seasons.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FAA stated that when determining how modifications will impact aircraft at surrounding airports, it “must take airspace capacity and runway capacity into account. Any additional JFK slots would be awarded honestly and competitively according to the established FAA procedures.

Advertisement

In order to become more competitive, United said it has been working to pursue additional slots, or takeoff and landing authorizations, through the FAA and market at JFK. It claimed that without permanent slots, it is unable to serve JFK “effectively” in comparison to the more extensive schedules and alluring flight times offered by its rivals, including American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Also Read JFK’s grandson reacts to the selection of Prince William for the Award Prince William will travel to Boston in December to celebrate the second...