Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border
Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border

Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border

Articles
Advertisement
Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border

Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border

Advertisement
  • Indian and Chinese troops have started pulling out of the Gogra-Hotsprings border region.
  • The disengagement is intended to maintain calm along the Line of Actual Control.
  • Tensions between the two countries began after hand-to-hand combat in Ladakh in June 2020.
Advertisement

Two years after border battles strained diplomatic relations, Indian and Chinese forces have started withdrawing from the Gogra-Hotsprings border region in the western Himalayas, the Indian government announced Thursday.

The announcement comes ahead of a summit that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are anticipated to attend next week in Uzbekistan.

India said that the disengagement was planned and coordinated and was intended to maintain border calm.

“The eyeball-to-eyeball contact has ended,” an Indian defence source said, referring to the latest agreement, although both countries still have thousands of soldiers lined up along the de factor border, known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“The forces have disengaged. They have not been de-inducted.”
Advertisement
“This is the first step towards a calmer LAC,” the source said, declining to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Calls and emails to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi were not immediately returned.

The 3,800 kilometre (2,360 mile) boundary between India and China is unmarked, and in the past, the military there followed established procedures to refrain from using any weapons on the frontier.

Since Indian and Chinese troops engaged in combat in the Galwan region of Ladakh in June 2020, senior military chiefs from the two nations have met 16 times.

Advertisement

Hand-to-hand combat resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, sharply escalating tensions between the Asian superpowers.

Also Read

India launches new aircraft carrier as tensions with China grow
India launches new aircraft carrier as tensions with China grow

India has commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The 262-metre...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Humanitarian crises will be increased due to climate change
Humanitarian crises will be increased due to climate change
Somalia's famine is averted, the situation remains tormented
Somalia's famine is averted, the situation remains tormented
Scientists find sexual organs on female snakes
Scientists find sexual organs on female snakes
Rescue operations underway for boats in English Channel
Rescue operations underway for boats in English Channel
US indicted seven officials over conspiracy
US indicted seven officials over conspiracy
New record for most journalists imprisoned worldwide
New record for most journalists imprisoned worldwide
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story