Indian,Chinese troops disengage from Gogra-Hotsprings border

India launches new aircraft carrier as tensions with China grow
India has commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The 262-metre...
Two years after border battles strained diplomatic relations, Indian and Chinese forces have started withdrawing from the Gogra-Hotsprings border region in the western Himalayas, the Indian government announced Thursday.
The announcement comes ahead of a summit that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are anticipated to attend next week in Uzbekistan.
India said that the disengagement was planned and coordinated and was intended to maintain border calm.
Calls and emails to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi were not immediately returned.
The 3,800 kilometre (2,360 mile) boundary between India and China is unmarked, and in the past, the military there followed established procedures to refrain from using any weapons on the frontier.
Since Indian and Chinese troops engaged in combat in the Galwan region of Ladakh in June 2020, senior military chiefs from the two nations have met 16 times.
Hand-to-hand combat resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, sharply escalating tensions between the Asian superpowers.
