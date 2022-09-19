Indiana officer died 5 weeks after being shot in the head during a traffic stop

Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head during an August traffic stop.

She was removed from life support Sept. 1 at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Her remains were to be escorted by Richmond police and other agencies from the Dayton area Monday.

Advertisement

Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer died more than five weeks after being shot in the head during a traffic stop in August.

Officer Seara Burton died Sunday night at a Reid Health facility, surrounded by her family, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Richmond Police Department.

“We would like to thank the Richmond community, as well as those who have supported Seara, her family, and the department from near and far,” several officials said in a statement.

Burton was critically injured in the Aug. 10 shooting. The 28-year-old officer was transferred to hospice care two days after being removed from life support at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, on September 1.

Also Read Liberty City car chase: A Miami-Dade police officer shot in the head A Miami-Dade detective was shot in the head after a car chase...

On Monday afternoon, Richmond police and other agencies were to accompany Burton’s remains from the Dayton area.

Advertisement

Burton had been with the department in Richmond, about 65 miles east of Indianapolis, for four years.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of drug possession for methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He has entered a not guilty plea.

According to authorities, officers stopped Lee and called Burton for assistance with her police dog. The presence of narcotics was indicated by the dog. According to court documents, while officers were speaking with the rider, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, fatally shooting Burton. He fled after other officers returned fire. Following a brief foot chase, Lee was apprehended. No other officers were injured.

According to police, Lee was treated for gunshot wounds.

Also Read Officer shot in the face in Missouri City maintaining his positive attitude Officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, remains in the hospital. She was shot in...