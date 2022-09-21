Inmate taken to hospital after jumping off NYC jail barge

On Tuesday, an inmate jumped from an East River barge used by New York City’s jail system and was taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the city Department of Correction said the inmate climbed a recreation yard fence at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before noon and jumped into the water.

According to the spokesperson, the individual was apprehended and taken to a hospital. The individual’s condition was not disclosed.

When it opened as a jail in 1992, the Bain Center was supposed to be a temporary 625-foot barge. It is docked near Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex, in the East River.

