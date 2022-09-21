Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inmate taken to hospital after jumping off NYC jail barge

Inmate taken to hospital after jumping off NYC jail barge

Articles
Advertisement
Inmate taken to hospital after jumping off NYC jail barge

Inmate taken to hospital after jumping off NYC jail barge

Advertisement
  • The inmate was apprehended and taken to a hospital.
  • The Bain Center is a 625-foot barge that was supposed to be temporary when it opened as a jail in 1992.
  • It is docked in the East River near Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex.
Advertisement

On Tuesday, an inmate jumped from an East River barge used by New York City’s jail system and was taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the city Department of Correction said the inmate climbed a recreation yard fence at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before noon and jumped into the water.

According to the spokesperson, the individual was apprehended and taken to a hospital. The individual’s condition was not disclosed.

When it opened as a jail in 1992, the Bain Center was supposed to be a temporary 625-foot barge. It is docked near Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex, in the East River.

Also Read

Oklahoma inmate sued over torture from ‘Baby Shark’ tactic dead
Oklahoma inmate sued over torture from ‘Baby Shark’ tactic dead

John Basco was found unresponsive around 3:50 a.m. Sunday by a detention...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story