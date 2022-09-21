Advertisement
  • Iran acknowledges first fatalities in anti-Mahsa Amini demonstrations
Iran acknowledges first fatalities in anti-Mahsa Amini demonstrations

Articles
Iran acknowledges first fatalities in anti-Mahsa Amini demonstrations

  • The death of a young woman took place.
  • Police custody is confirmed by an Iranian governor.
  • Three victims were assassinated by anti-establishment groups..
The first deaths amid protests following the death of a young woman called Mahsa Amini while in police custody have been confirmed by an Iranian governor; however, the governor claims that the three victims were assassinated by anti-establishment groups.

According to state-affiliated media, Esmail Zarei Kousha, the governor of the northwest Kurdistan province, informed reporters on Tuesday that three persons “suspiciously” perished during “illegal protests” in recent days.

Investigations have revealed that those killing these persons used weapons that were not used by any level of security or law enforcement in the province when they were shot and killed, he said.

The governor reported that one individual passed away in Divandareh, another was found dead in a car near a hospital in Saqqez, and an investigation is ongoing into a third “strange” death.

Zarei Kousha warned families to take precautions because “anti-revolutionary” organizations want to use Mahsa Amini’s name as a code to further their own objectives. He was likely alluding to the saying that has been repeated frequently since being written on Amini’s grave: “You won’t die, your name will become a code.”

Last week, the 22-year-old Amini was in Tehran visiting family when the so-called morality police imprisoned her for donning a “improper” hijab while she was travelling away from her home in Saqqez.

Later that day, while in a “guidance center,” she suffered a stroke and a heart attack. She was then sent to a local hospital, where she passed just a few days later.

Her family has categorically refuted claims made this week by Tehran’s police chief that she was not beaten, that she had a number of pre-existing conditions like epilepsy and diabetes, and that she had disobeyed the country’s obligatory hijab laws, which have been in place since shortly after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

PM meets Iranian President, leaders of Spain, Austria
PM meets Iranian President, leaders of Spain, Austria

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Iran Seyed...

