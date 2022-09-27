Iran protests Death toll rises to 76 as repression increases

Activists say that Iranian security forces have killed at least 76 protesters during 11 days of unrest.

Activists say that Iranian security forces have killed at least 76 protesters during 11 days of unrest that started when a woman died while in custody.

A Norway-based group called Iran Human Rights (IHR) said that the government had used too much force and live ammunition to stop the protests.

State media have said that 41 people have died, including a few police officers, and have blamed “rioters.”

There have also been hundreds of arrests, including 20 journalists.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, who is in charge of IHR, said, “The risk that protesters will be tortured or treated badly is high, and using live ammunition against protesters is a crime on an international scale.” “The world must stand up for the fundamental rights of the Iranian people.”

The UN office for human rights also said it was very worried about how violently the authorities reacted and asked them to respect the right to protest peacefully.

Since Mahsa Amini’s funeral on September 17, protests against the government have spread to more than 80 cities and towns across Iran.

The 22-year-old Kurdish woman from the city of Saqez in the northwestern part of the country was in Tehran, the capital, on September 13 when she was arrested by morality police for breaking a strict law that says women must cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

She passed out after being taken to a detention centre to be “educated.” After three days in a coma, she died in the hospital.

The police said that Ms. Amini died of sudden heart failure, but her family doesn’t believe that and says that officers beat her.

Her death quickly turned the protests against the morality police and the hijab law into the biggest problem Iran’s Shia Muslim clerical establishment has had in years.

Women burned their headscarves on bonfires and cut their hair in public while people cheered and chanted “Women, life, freedom” and “Death to the dictator,” referring to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Monday, there were protests in Tehran and a few other cities, such as Yazd in the middle of the country, Tabriz in the north-west, and Sanandaj in the south. Students and teachers at more than 20 universities also walked out of their classes and held a strike.

