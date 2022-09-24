Advertisement
  Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to cut ties over drones
Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to cut ties over drones

  • Iran is disappointed with Ukraine’s decision to cut diplomatic ties over reports that Iran supplied Russia with drones.
  • Military authorities in southern Ukraine announced that they had shot down at least seven Iranian drones, including six Shahed-136 “kamikaze” craft.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to this decision as “a collaboration with evil”.
Iran is disappointed with Ukraine’s decision to cut diplomatic ties as a result of reports that Iran supplied Russia with drones, According to a statement released by the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson on Saturday.

According to a statement, Nasser Kanaani expressed his belief that Ukraine should “refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries.”

On Friday, the government of Ukraine announced that it would reduce the level of its diplomatic ties with Iran in response to Tehran’s decision to provide Russian forces with drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to this decision as “a collaboration with evil.”

According to Kanaani, the decision made by Ukraine was “based on unconfirmed reports and resulted from media hype by foreign parties.”

On Saturday, military authorities in southern Ukraine announced that they had shot down at least seven Iranian drones, including six Shahed-136 “kamikaze” craft that had been flying over the water close to the ports of Odessa and Pivdennyi on Friday.

According to the southern military command, these included a Mohajer-6, a larger Iranian drone, which was discovered for the very first time in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said on Saturday, in a tweet written in English, that Iran was supporting Russia “by giving modern drones to (a) backward country for the murders of Ukrainians.”

