Iran’s hardline president to address the country after unrest

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday.

He is expected to highlight the most serious domestic and foreign challenges facing the country.

This comes after several days of protests over the murder of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman.

Advertisement

President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to deliver an address to the nation on Wednesday. This comes after several days of violent demonstrations across the country in response to the murder of a young Iranian Kurdish woman while she was being held in jail. according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

ISNA reported, without providing any specifics, that during the president’s live TV address later this evening, he will highlight the most serious domestic and foreign challenges the country is now facing.

Mahsa Amini, who had just turned 22 years old, passed away while she was being imprisoned by the Islamic Republic’s morality police. She was called out for wearing clothing that was deemed “inappropriate.”

Also Read Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse Activists claim that over the 11 days of protests that were started...