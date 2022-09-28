Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Iran’s police vow to crack down as Protests enters third week
Iran’s police vow to crack down as Protests enters third week

Iran’s police vow to crack down as Protests enters third week

Articles
Advertisement
Iran’s police vow to crack down as Protests enters third week

Protests continue, Iran organises more counter-demonstrations

Advertisement
  • Iranian police say they will soon stop nationwide protests over her death.
  • Authorities have killed dozens of protesters and shut down the internet to hide violence.
  • Some estimates say as many as 200 people have died and 10,000 have been arrested.
Advertisement

Iranian police say they will soon stop nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini “with all their might.”

During the 11 days of protests, Iranian authorities have already killed dozens of protesters and shut down the internet to hide the violence. Protesters have set fire to police stations and killed several members of the Basij paramilitary group who were working for the government.

“Police officers will fight with all their might against plots by counter-revolutionaries and hostile elements,” Iranian police said in a statement on Wednesday. “Those who disrupt public order and safety anywhere in the country will be dealt with harshly.”

Because Iran has shut down its internet, it is hard to know how many people have been arrested or killed in the unrest. Some estimates say as many as 200 people have died and 10,000 have been arrested.

Protesters want Iran to stop making women wear the Hijab and stop doing other things that hurt women’s rights. During the protests, many women who wore hijabs set them on fire in the street.

The protests started when Iran’s morality police arrested Amini for not wearing her hijab correctly in September. She got hurt badly while in jail and was taken to the hospital in a coma, where she died soon after.

Advertisement

Iranian authorities are said to have denied that they had anything to do with Amini’s death, saying that she just passed out while in custody. Amini’s family says that when they got to the hospital, they saw marks on her body that showed she had been hit.

Most of Iran’s Kurdish minority group lives in the northeast, where the most trouble has been happening. Amini was a Kurd herself.

Also Read

Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  
Iran protests: 76 dead as repression gets worse  

Activists claim that over the 11 days of protests that were started...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
South Korea, U.S. discussing nuclear exercises as tensions builds with North -Yoon
South Korea, U.S. discussing nuclear exercises as tensions builds with North -Yoon
Computer problem reason behind Florida flight delays: FAA
Computer problem reason behind Florida flight delays: FAA
Newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received letter from China's Xi Jinping on further cooperation
Newly elected president of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received letter from China's Xi Jinping on further cooperation
Three prominent opponents of Tunisian president under investigation
Three prominent opponents of Tunisian president under investigation
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales repairs end in spring 2023
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
Cody Fisher killers appears in court to face charges
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story