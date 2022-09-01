Israel will spend $927 million on four Boeing air force tankers

The tankers would replace the decades-old, repurposed Boeing 707s that Israel currently uses.

The Israeli government and Boeing Co (BA.N) announced a $927 million deal on Thursday to purchase four KC-46A refueling tankers for its air force. The first planes are expected to arrive in 2025.

The tankers would replace the decades-old, repurposed Boeing 707s that Israel currently uses for mid-air refuelling, and they could help Israel signal its seriousness about a long-threatened strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed gratitude to the Pentagon for expediting approval of the KC-46A purchase, saying the tankers would “enable the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to face security challenges near and far.”

In 2020, the U.S. State Department approved a potential sale to Israel of up to eight of the Boeing tankers and related equipment for an estimated total cost of $2.4 billion. Israel has called for expediting the delivery schedule if possible. Former US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that Israel deemed insufficient for denying its arch-foe the ability to build a bomb was welcomed by Israel. With the current administration of the United States and other world powers attempting to renew the agreement, Israel has indicated that it may eventually resort to preemptive action. However, some independent experts believe Iran's nuclear sites are too far away, dispersed, and well-defended for Israel to cause long-term harm. The Israel Air Force (IAF) describes its Boeing 707 tankers as being more than 45 years old, with few spare parts. The KC-46As will be able to carry 30% more fuel while consuming 30% less, according to an article published in the IAF journal in March 2021. "This (will) allow us to significantly increase our flight ranges," an IAF major was quoted as saying. "Also, this aircraft can refuel other aircraft while being simultaneously refuelled by another KC-46, a capability the (Boeing 707 refuelling plane) doesn't have. This theoretically stretches its range to infinity".