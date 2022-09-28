Israeli raid in West Bank kills 4 Palestinians

“The security forces fired back according to standard operating procedures and the two suspects were both killed.”

Advertisement

During the fight, Palestinian media said that the troops fired an anti-tank missile at the house.

Abd al-Rahman Hazem was one of the two men who were killed inside the house, according to both the Israeli military and the Palestinian health ministry.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said that the house belonged to his father Fathi, who is also being hunted by Israeli security forces in connection with the Tel Aviv attack.

The health ministry says that two more Palestinian men were killed when Israeli troops and Palestinians fought in the camp.

The militant groups Islamic Jihad and Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades told the news service Reuters that four of their gunmen had been killed. One of them worked for the security service of the Palestinian Authority.

Many of the people who were hurt were said to be in very bad shape in the hospital.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, “The Israeli occupation still doesn’t take the lives of our Palestinian people seriously, and by continuing its policy of escalation, it is messing with security and stability.”

Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, tweeted that Israeli troops had acted “with maximum precision” and that his country would “not hesitate or be scared away from acting against anyone who tries to hurt Israeli citizens or our security forces.”

More than 90 Palestinians, both militants and civilians, have been killed in the West Bank since January. Most of these deaths were caused by Israeli security forces.

After 18 people were killed in a wave of attacks on the streets of Israel by Palestinians and Arab Israelis, their raids got even worse.