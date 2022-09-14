It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions

Recovery from the war in Ukraine could take years.

It appears especially after a surprise counterattack in recent days.

Ukrainian soldiers had reacquired 6,000 square kilometers.

An elite Russian military unit’s recovery from the war in Ukraine could take years, according to British intelligence, especially after a surprise counterattack in recent days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian soldiers had reacquired 6,000 square kilometers since the beginning of the month.

Independent confirmation of the situation on the ground is challenging, but international analysts have been astounded by the Ukrainian uprising, which one military expert has dubbed “the greatest counteroffensive since World War II.”

The 1st Guards Tank Army, one of Moscow’s most significant troops, was “severely weakened” during the initial invasion, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

“Russia’s conventional force geared to oppose Nato is seriously weakened,” it was further stated.

The MoD anticipated that it would probably take Russia years to restore this capability.

In an effort to maintain the rapid momentum that has led to a breakthrough after months of deadlock, Ukrainian troops have continued to apply pressure to Russian forces that are withdrawing.

In mostly damaged towns surrounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, Ukrainian flags floated from the largest buildings still standing as Ukrainian soldiers examined burned-out Russian tanks and rejoiced at finding working military equipment along the road.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/BYZhjLmtmf 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/r0Cf3z3wab Advertisement — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 13, 2022

russia is trying to maintain its status as the largest supplier of military equipment for the Ukrainian army, and even to improve its status, knowing that lend-lease will soon come into effect.#UAarmy loves its trophy ammo 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2NMPAPPgP2 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 11, 2022

In a graphic that showed its troops pushed back within a confined area of ground on Russia’s border, the Russian Defense Ministry recognized the setback.

The Ukrainian assault may or may not be a significant turning point in the war, and focus is now shifting to how Ukraine might maintain its recent successes.

Some Russians attributed the losses to Western fighters and armaments.

The state-sponsored daily Komsomolskaya Pravda ran a headline claiming that Nato, not Ukraine, was responsible for the attack on Izium.

According to Russia’s Tass news agency, residents of a Russian town close to the Ukrainian border were evacuated after Ukrainian military shelled the area, resulting in one death.

