Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions
It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions

It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions

Articles
Advertisement
It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions

It will take years to reconstruct one of Russia’s premier divisions

Advertisement
  • Recovery from the war in Ukraine could take years.
  • It appears especially after a surprise counterattack in recent days.
  • Ukrainian soldiers had reacquired 6,000 square kilometers.
Advertisement

An elite Russian military unit’s recovery from the war in Ukraine could take years, according to British intelligence, especially after a surprise counterattack in recent days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian soldiers had reacquired 6,000 square kilometers since the beginning of the month.

Independent confirmation of the situation on the ground is challenging, but international analysts have been astounded by the Ukrainian uprising, which one military expert has dubbed “the greatest counteroffensive since World War II.”

The 1st Guards Tank Army, one of Moscow’s most significant troops, was “severely weakened” during the initial invasion, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

“Russia’s conventional force geared to oppose Nato is seriously weakened,” it was further stated.

The MoD anticipated that it would probably take Russia years to restore this capability.

Advertisement

In an effort to maintain the rapid momentum that has led to a breakthrough after months of deadlock, Ukrainian troops have continued to apply pressure to Russian forces that are withdrawing.

In mostly damaged towns surrounding Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, Ukrainian flags floated from the largest buildings still standing as Ukrainian soldiers examined burned-out Russian tanks and rejoiced at finding working military equipment along the road.

Advertisement

In a graphic that showed its troops pushed back within a confined area of ground on Russia’s border, the Russian Defense Ministry recognized the setback.

The Ukrainian assault may or may not be a significant turning point in the war, and focus is now shifting to how Ukraine might maintain its recent successes.

Some Russians attributed the losses to Western fighters and armaments.

The state-sponsored daily Komsomolskaya Pravda ran a headline claiming that Nato, not Ukraine, was responsible for the attack on Izium.

According to Russia’s Tass news agency, residents of a Russian town close to the Ukrainian border were evacuated after Ukrainian military shelled the area, resulting in one death.

Also Read

The United States allows Russia’s Lavrov to travel to the United Nations
The United States allows Russia’s Lavrov to travel to the United Nations

The US has granted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov a visa to...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
UK PM Sunak asks Homeless ‘Do you work in business?: Watch
UK PM Sunak asks Homeless ‘Do you work in business?: Watch
Hong Kong's China border to reopen as COVID surges
Hong Kong's China border to reopen as COVID surges
West Belfast apartment fire, authorities rescues 7
West Belfast apartment fire, authorities rescues 7
Police uses teargas to disrupt Paris shooting protests
Police uses teargas to disrupt Paris shooting protests
Man Arrested, after four week missing guy murdered
Man Arrested, after four week missing guy murdered
One dead as plane crash-lands near Santa Monica Pier
One dead as plane crash-lands near Santa Monica Pier
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story