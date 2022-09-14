Jenin: Two Palestinians and one Israeli soldier killed

Ramallah is in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

West Bank city of Ramallah In the northern part of the occupied West Bank, close to the city of Jenin, a firefight resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians and one Israeli soldier.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Ayman Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Abed, 22, were named as the two Palestinian men.

The identity of the Israeli soldier is unknown.

The two men apparently engaged in armed combat with Israeli soldiers at the Jalama military crossing north of the city early on Wednesday. The two guys were from the town of Kufr Dan on the western outskirts of Jenin.

According to the Israeli army, while conducting “a suspect arrest procedure, the suspects fired at the fighters,”

According to the army, “[a major] was killed overnight during operations activity near the Gilboa Crossing during an exchange of fire.”

The two Palestinian males have been identified as being part of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Fatah movement’s armed wing. One of the individuals was an intelligence official for the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The Israeli army is still holding their bodies.

Less than 70 kilometers from Jenin, where the French team Paris Saint-Germain will play Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League, Israeli forces have increased operations.

In the northern part of the occupied West Bank, particularly in Jenin and Nablus, where the Palestinian armed resistance is growing more organized and new fighting organizations have formed, Israeli forces have been executing nightly raids and assassinations.

The two men were combatants who died after engaging in “intense armed engagements with occupation troops,” according to a statement from the Jenin Brigades, a group that has been active in the city over the past year.

In the West Bank, the army has been conducting nighttime incursions, targeted killings, and mass arrests as part of a campaign Israel calls “Break the Wave,” which was started in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians that left 19 people dead in Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that with Wednesday’s murders, there have been 148 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in the occupied areas since the year’s beginning, including 97 in the West Bank and 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 30 of those who perished were either from Jenin or died nearby.

