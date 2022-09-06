Johnson supporters resigned ahead of Truss’s appointment

Nadine Dorries has resigned as culture secretary.

She had vocally opposed the Conservative Party’s decision to replace Boris Johnson with Liz Truss.

Priti Patel was widely expected to be replaced in the post once Truss took over.

Dorries stated in a letter that Truss asked her to stay on, but the decision to resign was her own. “I personally assured our soon-to-be Prime Minister that I will be in a better position to support her from outside of Cabinet,” she said.

She replaces Priti Patel, Johnson’s divisive home secretary, who resigned on Monday evening. Patel was widely expected to be replaced in the post once Truss took over.

Dorries supported Truss for the leadership, but defended Johnson throughout the summer and has been extremely loyal to him since he became prime minister.

“Come on Cathy, you’ve broken the law, I’ve broken the law… we’ve all broken the law,” Dorries said on Friday after Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman pressed him on Johnson’s rule-breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

There is much speculation about who Truss will appoint to her Cabinet and how many Johnson holdovers will survive. Allies such as Kwasi Kwarteng and Suella Braverman are expected to advance.

