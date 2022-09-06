Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnson supporters resigned ahead of Truss’s appointment

Johnson supporters resigned ahead of Truss’s appointment

Articles
Advertisement
Johnson supporters resigned ahead of Truss’s appointment

Johnson supporters resigned ahead of Truss’s appointment

Advertisement
  • Nadine Dorries has resigned as culture secretary.
  • She had vocally opposed the Conservative Party’s decision to replace Boris Johnson with Liz Truss.
  • Priti Patel was widely expected to be replaced in the post once Truss took over.
Advertisement

 

Nadine Dorries, Boris Johnson’s Cabinet loyalist who vocally opposed the Conservative Party’s move to replace him, has resigned as culture secretary.

Dorries stated in a letter that Truss asked her to stay on, but the decision to resign was her own. “I personally assured our soon-to-be Prime Minister that I will be in a better position to support her from outside of Cabinet,” she said.

She replaces Priti Patel, Johnson’s divisive home secretary, who resigned on Monday evening. Patel was widely expected to be replaced in the post once Truss took over.

Dorries supported Truss for the leadership, but defended Johnson throughout the summer and has been extremely loyal to him since he became prime minister.

“Come on Cathy, you’ve broken the law, I’ve broken the law… we’ve all broken the law,” Dorries said on Friday after Times Radio presenter Cathy Newman pressed him on Johnson’s rule-breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Advertisement

There is much speculation about who Truss will appoint to her Cabinet and how many Johnson holdovers will survive. Allies such as Kwasi Kwarteng and Suella Braverman are expected to advance.

Also Read

‘We will deliver’ says Liz Truss in victory speech after winning Tory contest
‘We will deliver’ says Liz Truss in victory speech after winning Tory contest

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story