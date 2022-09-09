King Charles appears with Camilla at Queen’s funeral

The new King and Queen Consort were seen leaving Balmoral this morning.

Charles and Camilla are returning to London for the first time since the Queen’s death.

Charles and Camilla, who were both wearing black, appeared to be inconsolable.

Royal obligations for the new King Charles III and the Queen Consort resume when the world awakens for the first day following the Queen’s passing. They have a number of scheduled engagements for the next days.

The couple was seen leaving Balmoral this morning on their way to the airport in Aberdeen, where they will catch a flight to London. Since his mother passed away on Thursday, the King has not been pictured before.

The royal issued a heartfelt statement in the wake of the passing of his mother, saying:”The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The new King indicated earlier today that he intended to observe a prolonged time of royal mourning for one week until the conclusion of his mother’s funeral, the specifics of which have not yet been made public.

The King and Queen Consort’s return to London from Balmoral falls under the D+0 category on Friday, and a variety of festivities are already planned for the royal family.

