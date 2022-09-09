King Charles will address the nation as monarch For first time

Charles III is expected to address the nation for the first time as sovereign at 18:00 BST.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, greeted crowds of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

Gun salutes have been fired and church bells have rung out across the UK.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III is expected to address the nation for the first time as sovereign at 18:00 BST.

On Thursday, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Balmoral in Scotland.

On his way back to London with Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King was greeted by crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

As the UK pays tribute to Elizabeth II’s reign, gun salutes have been fired and church bells have tolled.

Before entering the palace, King Charles stepped out of his car and shook hands with people, some of whom could be heard shouting “God save the King.”

A seemingly endless line of well-wishers extended their hands to the King, conveying their condolences.

Camilla, the new Queen Consort, stood back as the King greeted visitors. The couple then went outside to view the hundreds of floral tributes left outside the palace.

As the Royal Standard was raised, they walked together through the gates into the palace quadrangle.

At Westminster, MPs gathered to pay tribute to the Queen, who was described as “one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known” by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, said her death “robs our country of its stillest point, its greatest comfort, at precisely the time when we need those things the most.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday to announce his resignation, referred to her as “Elizabeth the Great,” saying she had “worked so hard for the good of her country, not just now, but for generations to come.”

The prime ministers and other senior ministers will attend a remembrance service at St Paul’s Cathedral at 18:00 BST.

It will be free and open to the public, with 2,000 tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Charles will be formally proclaimed King at the Accession Council on Saturday at 10:00 BST in a ceremony.

