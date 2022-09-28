Advertisement
Kingspoint complex damaged by Tornado, 2 injured

  • A possible tornado damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach.
  • 35 residents were evacuated and taken to the clubhouse.
  • Two patients were taken to a hospital; one was trapped in a bathroom, but not injured.
Dozens of people were evacuated, and two others were taken to the hospital, after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach on Tuesday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called to the Kings Point apartment complex. following reports of a possible tornado strike that damaged multiple vehicles and buildings During a news conference, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Reyes stated that rescuers assessed the area and discovered damage in three of the buildings.

Two patients were transported to the hospital. One of the patients became trapped in a bathroom but was not hurt.

According to Reyes, 35 residents were evacuated and taken to the clubhouse.

“This is a fluid situation, and things are changing,” Reyes explained. “As of right now, we have some structural damage, but I can’t tell you how severe it is.”

The complex’s electricity has been turned off. Several other reports of possible tornado damage were received in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

