Lady Colin Campbell calls Meghan Markle a tasteless poser

Lady Colin Campbell erupted into a vicious criticism of Meghan Markle.

Her remarks sparked an outcry on social media.

A participant was discussing the procession of the Queen.

Advertisement

During an interview with GB News, Lady Colin Campbell erupted into a vicious criticism of Meghan Markle. Her remarks sparked an outcry on social media.

A participant on Get Me Out Of Here! was discussing the Wednesday procession of the Queen with presenter Dan Wootton.

The coffin of Her Majesty was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall by the Royal family, including King Charles and Prince William.

I thought it was a very beautiful thing to watch all of the younger ones and all of her children walking so majestically as a symbol of respect,’ Lady C said in response to the somber day, which comes before the Queen’s official burial on Monday.

She then switched the conversation to Meghan, saying the other members of the Royal Family appeared “grief-stricken” while she was “posing.”

“Quite frankly, I would have loved to have been a fly in the car with Sophie [Wessex] and her because Sophie’s face was set in stone and Meghan was like a mannequin,” the 73-year-old said.

Advertisement

She was totally engrossed in herself, living in her own little bubble, and posing. Aside from the fact that they had to clutch each other like teens or dogs in heat, it was genuinely awkward and awful.

Just scrolling through the news channels and saw the disgrace that is ‘Lady’ Colin Campbell on @danwootton‘s show launching into an unnecessary and personal attack on Meghan Markle. This is simply bullying by the media now. — Simon Garner (@bootednova) September 14, 2022

“Just her demeanor was so out of character; everyone else’s may be regarded as emotional, but hers can be (considered as) nothing but haughty and self-centered, and quite frankly as far as I was concerned, tasteless.”

Advertisement

Many Twitter accounts criticized Lady C’s rant, with one claiming that the interview left them feeling “uncomfortable.”

They said, “This clip regarding Meghan Markle that was carried on GB News last night makes me very anxious.” Dan Wootton really ought to have confronted

Lady Colin Campbell or urged her to move on. No one is now benefited by the channel’s constant attention on #HarryandMeghan.

Also Read Meghan Markle tried to fill the shoes of Harry’s late mother, claims Colin Campbell In a controversial book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story", the author...