Latinos on corporate boards are ‘vastly’ underrepresented

Latinos make up 19% of the U.S. population, but only 4.1% of Fortune 500 board seats.

By comparison, whites hold 82.5% of those seats, Blacks hold 8.7% and Asians hold 4.6%.

Latinas held only 1% of board seats on the 2020 Fortune 500.

Advertisement

According to a report released Friday by the Latino Corporate Directors Association, Latinos are “vastly” underrepresented on corporate boards, especially given the size of the U.S. Hispanic population.

Despite accounting for 19% of the US population, Latinos held 4.1% of Fortune 500 board seats in 2020. Whites held 82.5% of the seats, while Blacks held 8.7% and Asians held 4.6%.

The disparity is even more pronounced for Latinas, who held only 1% of board seats on the 2020 Fortune 500.

“The number of Latinos on boards is so low, and we keep hearing that organisations are struggling to find qualified candidates,” LCDA president and CEO Esther Aguilera said. “With our expanding LCDA network of members, we’ve demonstrated that there is an abundant supply, and that excuse no longer applies.” Despite this large qualified pool, Latinos have long been excluded and bypassed. This is unacceptable in twenty-first-century America.”

According to the report, there has been some slight progress in terms of Latinos on Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 company boards. Hispanics, on the other hand, lag behind other groups and have the greatest gap to close.

Also Read Mexican president softens stance on trade dispute as Blinken visits Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has softened his stance in an...

Advertisement

Latino representation on Fortune 500 company boards increased by only 1.1 percentage point between 2010 and 2020.

However, this has recently begun to change. In the last two years, Fortune 500 companies’ Latino board representation increased at a rate comparable to the previous decade, rising from 3.7% to 4.4%. Latino representation on Fortune 1000 company boards increased by nearly one percentage point, from 3.2% to 4.1%.

The number of companies with Latino representation on their boards has increased by 22% since 2011. The majority of progress has been made in the last three years, when representation increased by 12 percentage points from 2019 to 2022. This represents a threefold increase in annual progress over the previous eight years.

The report says that while the Fortune 1000 shows some progress, “even at this rate, it will take decades to reach parity.”

The report is one in a series of studies presented at L’Attitude, a conference focused on Latino leadership, participation and representation in corporate America taking place from Thursday to Sunday in San Diego.

Latinos are the second-largest racial or ethnic group in the U.S., at over 62 million, accounting for over half of the country’s demographic growth in the past decade. In the same time, the gross domestic product of Latinos grew by 57%, faster than the general U.S. economy.

Advertisement

Also Read Mexican miners trapped: situation worsens as water levels rise The water levels in three shafts of a mine in Mexico suddenly...