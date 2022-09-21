Latvia will not welcome Russians fleeing mobilisation

Putin announced of a partial mobilization of reservists.

Western countries indicate they will not grant shelter or sanctuary to anyone fleeing Russia.

Russia would use all available means to defend its territory.

Advertisement

Following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization of reservists, certain Western countries have indicated they will not grant shelter or sanctuary to anyone fleeing Russia.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, after discussing Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, Putin warned Western nations that Russia would use all available means to defend its territory, declaring that “this is not a bluff.”

Soon after, the bordering country of Latvia declared it would not provide asylum to any Russians trying to flee Moscow’s mobilization of soldiers.

“Due to security reasons, Latvia will not provide humanitarian or other forms of visas to those Russian citizens who evade mobilization,” said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter.

Finland’s defense minister added that the government was keeping a close eye on the situation in neighboring Russia and that there were reasons to tighten Finland’s visa requirements for Russian nationals.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen stated, “With regard to Finland’s surrounds, I can say that the military situation is stable and tranquil.” “Our armed forces are ready, and the situation is being closely watched.”

Advertisement

About 300,000 more Russians would be called up for duty in Ukraine as a result of the mobilization, the defense minister of Russia told a state media source.

Other countries, such as the US, the Netherlands, and the UK, denounced the action.

According to the presidential adviser for Ukraine, Moscow’s action was “completely expected” and proof that the battle was “obviously not going” in its favor.

The order to mobilize came a day after Putin announced his support for the upcoming joining-Russian referendums in four Ukrainian districts seized by Russian forces. This was the first step toward formally annexed a region of Ukraine the size of Hungary.

The votes have been condemned as a fraud by Western countries.

Russian-installed officials in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, as well as the self-declared Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republics (LPR), which Putin recognized as independent moments before the invasion started on February 24, have announced plans for elections.

Advertisement

The majority of the population in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhia, and Kherson will decide on their destiny, and we will support that decision, stated Putin.