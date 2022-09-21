Leaders denounce Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken center stage.

At the UN General Assembly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken center stage. Germany and France have denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “imperialism,” while Qatar, Senegal, and Turkey have called for immediate peace talks and Lithuania has called for the creation of a war crimes tribunal to hold Moscow accountable for its atrocities.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared there was “no justification whatsoever” for Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February when speaking at the UN rostrum in New York late on Tuesday.

He declared, “This is imperialism, plain and simple,” and added that it not only portended calamity for Europe but also for the entire world’s rules-based system.

Scholz remarked, “We cannot be indifferent to how this conflict ends if we want it to end. “If Putin realizes he cannot win, he will only give up his war and his imperialist goals.”

He vowed that Germany will not accept a Russian-imposed peace and will continue to support Ukraine “with all our might—financially, economically, with humanitarian aid, and even with armaments.”

The seventh month of the battle in Ukraine is almost here.

Since World War II, this battle has grown to be the biggest one in Europe, with millions of people forced to evacuate their homes and thousands of casualties. A global food crisis has been brought on by the loss of significant grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine, particularly in poorer nations.

Approximately 140 of the UN’s member states strongly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in two General Assembly votes shortly after the Russian invasion and demanded an immediate cease-fire and the departure of all Russian military from Ukrainian territory. However, more than 30 nations, including China, India, and South Africa, chose to abstain.

In a passionate speech, French President Emmanuel Macron declared that no nation should remain neutral on its condemnation of the Russian invasion.

He dismissed the claim that the West was attempting to uphold antiquated values in order to further its interests, saying that those who chose to remain silent now are doing so either despite themselves or covertly with a degree of cooperation.

On the first day of the general debate, Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile, and Ignazio Cassis, the president of Switzerland, also spoke.

On Wednesday, the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will address the UN General Assembly.

Putin and Xi Jinping, the president of China, will not be there. Instead, they dispatched their foreign ministers.

