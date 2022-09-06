Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liz Truss welcomed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle

Liz Truss welcomed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle

Articles
Advertisement
Liz Truss welcomed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle

Liz Truss is welcomed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle

Advertisement
  • Truss will fly back to London and head straight to Downing Street after leaving the royal estate.
  • The monarch was seen smiling as she welcomed Truss, the 15th leader in her 70-year reign.
    • Advertisement
  • Truss once advocated for the abolition of the monarchy.

Liz Truss has been officially appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister.

Truss will fly back to London and head straight to Downing Street after leaving the royal estate.

She met the Queen just moments ago to be formally appointed as the third female prime minister in British history, bringing her eclectic political career to a close.

The monarch was seen smiling as she welcomed Truss, the 15th leader in her 70-year reign, to Balmoral.

Advertisement

The Queen, dressed in a tartan skirt and holding her walking stick, was photographed shaking hands with Ms Truss as she became the 15th prime minister of the Queen’s reign, the first being Sir Winston Churchill.

The monarch, 96, was photographed shaking hands and talking in front of a fireplace while holding a walking stick.

Advertisement

Truss will fly back to London and head straight to Downing Street after leaving the royal estate.

Liz Truss once advocated for the abolition of the monarchy.

Also Read

Liz Truss has insulted count leaders, She now has to cooperate with them
Liz Truss has insulted count leaders, She now has to cooperate with them

Liz Truss will become Britain's prime minister and the G7's newest leader...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story