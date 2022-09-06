Liz Truss is welcomed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle

Truss will fly back to London and head straight to Downing Street after leaving the royal estate.

The monarch was seen smiling as she welcomed Truss, the 15th leader in her 70-year reign.

Advertisement Truss once advocated for the abolition of the monarchy.

Liz Truss has been officially appointed as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister.

She met the Queen just moments ago to be formally appointed as the third female prime minister in British history, bringing her eclectic political career to a close.

The monarch was seen smiling as she welcomed Truss, the 15th leader in her 70-year reign, to Balmoral.

The Queen, dressed in a tartan skirt and holding her walking stick, was photographed shaking hands with Ms Truss as she became the 15th prime minister of the Queen’s reign, the first being Sir Winston Churchill.

The monarch, 96, was photographed shaking hands and talking in front of a fireplace while holding a walking stick.