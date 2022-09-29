Liz Truss to attend first European Political Community meeting: reports

British Prime Minister Liz Truss had not yet confirmed if she will attend the October 6 conference.

Several media outlets reported on Thursday that British Prime Minister Liz Truss will attend the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague next month.

This new conference is the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron and intends to give a broad platform for political conversation and cooperation as the continent deals with the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After assuming office this month, Truss had not yet confirmed if she will attend the October 6 conference. The United Kingdom will leave the EU at the start of 2020.

As foreign minister, Truss outraged the EU by proposing to remove portions of the trade agreement regulating Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Truss attended because energy and migration were on the agenda and required cooperation with other European leaders, the British media reported.

She went so far as to imply that Britain may host a meeting of the fledgling club, as opposed to merely attending the event on October 6 in the Czech Republic, as reported by the Politico website.

The pound plummeted when Truss’s administration revealed a package of tax cuts and borrowing, prompting the central bank to intervene and calm the markets.

As foreign minister, Truss expressed skepticism about Macron’s May proposal.

She previously stated that she favored current arrangements, especially NATO and the G7.

Late Brexit convert

Liz Truss, a late convert to the Brexit cause, frequently attacked the EU with fury.

She was the author of the measure intended to nullify the post-Brexit Northern Ireland agreement, which has caused difficulties with Brussels.

According to a European official, 44 nations have been invited to attend the EPC’s inaugural conference.

European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, whose country holds the EU Council leadership, invited the bloc’s 27 leaders.

Albania, Bosnia-Hercegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Britain, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine, Moldova, Iceland, Georgia, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Liechtenstein are also invited.

On the eve of the October 7 summit of the 27-nation bloc, Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will participate in the first meeting of heads of state and government on October 6 in Prague.

The EU stresses that the organization is not an alternative to bloc expansion.

