Lyman High School has increased security as a result of a threat

UN says blackout threatens Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The management of Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor, is in an increasingly precarious situation....
Due to a threat, there will be a heightened police presence at a Central Florida high school on Monday.
Lyman High School officials say they were made aware of a threat against the school on social media Sunday night.
“The source of the threat was discovered and contacted,” according to law police.
Officials said the threat was untrue, but the person who made it would be disciplined.
“Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement and heightened security will be present on the Lyman High School campus,” Lyman High School said in a statement. “We want to thank our students and families who warned school administration and law enforcement of the threat.”
