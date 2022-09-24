Ismail Sabri Yaakob voices his dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council.

There is an ongoing political situation in Myanmar.

The UN did not take “any significant action” to address the situation in Myanmar.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the prime minister of Malaysia, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council’s approach to the ongoing political situation in Myanmar.

Ismail stated at the UNGA on Friday that the Security Council had not taken “any significant action” to address the situation in Myanmar and called the outcome “extremely saddening.”

He added that some people believed the Security Council had abandoned Myanmar and turned the situation over to ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

In February 2021, the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration in Myanmar, ushering the nation into what some UN experts have referred to as a fledgling civil war that has claimed thousands of lives.

The prime minister added that ASEAN’s “Five-Point Consensus” needed to be given “a new lease of life” since it demanded an immediate end to violence, the appointment of a special envoy, and negotiations involving all parties.

Malaysia is disappointed that the ASEAN Five Point Consensus is not being implemented effectively, particularly by the junta in Myanmar. The ASEAN Five Point Consensus cannot survive in its current form, he argued.

The National Unity Government (NUG), which was founded by the elected officials the generals ousted from power, has been called for by Malaysia, who has also asked for ASEAN to engage with it. Malaysia has been leading calls for a harder stance to Myanmar’s military government.

Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia have also urged for a tougher stance with the generals in Myanmar.

According to the Malaysian prime minister, the crisis has made things worse for millions of refugees from Myanmar, particularly the predominantly Muslim Rohingya, who are currently confined to vast refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Despite not being a signatory to the 1967 Protocol and the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees, Malaysia nonetheless took in almost 200,000 Rohingya refugees, according to him.

