Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as a hate crime.

He was caught on video punching an elderly Asian woman more than 100 times earlier this year.

Yonkers Police Commissioner called it “one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen”.

Officials announced Tuesday that a New York man who was caught on video punching an elderly Asian woman more than 100 times earlier this year pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge.

According to a statement from the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as a hate crime, a violent felony.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 29 to 17 1/2 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision as part of a plea agreement.

The plea comes seven months after the brutal March 11 attack, in which Esco referred to the 67-year-old victim as a “Asian b——.”

According to the district attorney’s office, he approached her from behind as she entered her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, knocked her to the ground, punched her more than 100 times in and around her head, stomped on her body, and spit on her.

According to video surveillance from her apartment, she was punched 125 times in “one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen,” according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller.

Esco was arrested on the same day as the attack and has been held without bail ever since.

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center and treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

Esco lived in the same building as his victim, and according to police, he has a criminal record and has previously served time for assault, according to New York.

The Westchester Legal Aid Society was representing Esco. NBC News has requested comment.

“Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

“I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource available to combat hate and hold perpetrators accountable,” she added.

