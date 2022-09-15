One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident
A trail derailed outside of Vienna on Monday, killing one person and...
One man died and another was injured after being hit by a train on the Dublin to Belfast line in Gormanston, Co Meath, last night.
The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on the 20.50 train from Connolly Station to Belfast.
As the train approached Gormanston station, the two men were standing on the tracks.
One man in his twenties died as a result of his injuries, while the second man in his thirties received minor injuries.
The victim’s body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.
The train line remained closed for a time after the incident and the train remained at the scene until shortly after midnight, but a full service resumed this morning after the initial investigation was completed.
Gardaí at Ashbourne are investigating the incident, and Irish Rail will carry out a separate investigation into the circumstances around the fatality.
