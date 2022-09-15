M﻿an dies as hit by trian on Dublin-Belfast line

One man died and another was injured after being hit by a train in Gormanston, Co Meath.

The incident occurred on the Dublin to Belfast rail line last night.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are investigating the incident, and Irish Rail will carry out a separate investigation.

Advertisement

One man died and another was injured after being hit by a train on the Dublin to Belfast line in Gormanston, Co Meath, last night.

The incident occurred around 9.30 p.m. on the 20.50 train from Connolly Station to Belfast.

As the train approached Gormanston station, the two men were standing on the tracks.

One man in his twenties died as a result of his injuries, while the second man in his thirties received minor injuries.

The victim’s body has been taken to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

Advertisement

The train line remained closed for a time after the incident and the train remained at the scene until shortly after midnight, but a full service resumed this morning after the initial investigation was completed.

Gardaí at Ashbourne are investigating the incident, and Irish Rail will carry out a separate investigation into the circumstances around the fatality.

Also Read One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident A trail derailed outside of Vienna on Monday, killing one person and...