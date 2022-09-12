Advertisement
Man in Arizona flags down a deputy in the middle of the road and confesses to murder

  • Jay Albert Stevens, 52, was stopped by a deputy in the middle of Central Highway near McNeal, Arizona.
  • He led deputies to a home where a 61-year-old man was found dead.
  • An ongoing investigation into the murder is being conducted by Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, an Arizona man flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road early Thursday morning and admitted to fatally shooting someone. It was close to 1 a.m. Jay Albert Stevens, 52, was discovered in the middle of Central Highway near McNeal in southern Arizona at 4 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) on Thursday.

When asked if he was okay, Stevens waved down the deputy and stated he’d just shot and killed someone.

Stevens then led deputies to a residence where a 61-year-old man had been discovered deceased.

Detectives arrested the McNeal resident and charged him with first-degree murder. According to officers, Stevens was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into the homicide.

The sheriff’s office did not reply quickly to a request for comment.

